Nigeria: Zamfara Authorities say, freed 100 women, children seized by bandits

WEB DESK
The government authorities in north-west Nigeria say they have freed 100 women and children who were seized by bandits. The freed persons mainly include mothers nursing infants. The group were abducted on 8 June in Zamfara state. Four people were also killed during the incident.
The Zamfara state government said they were released without any ransom, however gave no further details. The group will now be given medical helps and debriefed before they return to their homes. President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to flush out criminals in Zamfara and the neighbouring states of Kaduna and Katsina.
A spate of kidnappings has taken place in the region during recent months. Since December 2020, more than 1,000 people have been abducted.