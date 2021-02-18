Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Nigeria: Gunmen kidnap students in school attack

Gunmen have abducted over 40 people, mostly children, in an attack on a school in central Nigeria. President Buhari has ordered a rescue operation.

According to reports the attack took place at the Government Science College in the town of Kagara in Niger state.

Over 40 people were kidnapped, including at least 26 students, state officials and local media reported.

Teachers, school staff and their family members were among those abducted.
At least one student was killed in the attack, sources told news broadcaster “Channels” and the Leadership newspaper.

Rescue operations are underway, while all other schools in the area have been closed.
The students were woken by the attackers and taken into a nearby forest.
“The problem is that most of the schools, the only fence, the front of the school and the back is the entire Bush, and these areas are very porous,” said DW correspondent Idris Uwaisu.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the kidnapping and ordered a rescue operation.

“The President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives,” his spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

Schools have become regular targets for militant groups in Nigeria as well as criminal gangs seeking ransom money.

