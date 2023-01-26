Nigeria: At least 50 people killed and several injured in bomb blast in north central region

At least 50 people were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast in north central region of Nigeria. An official said that dozens of cattle herders and bystanders were killed in the blast on Tuesday night between Nasarawa and Benue states.

Northcentral Nigeria, also known as the Middle Belt, is prone to violence due to ethno-religious conflict between Fulani pastoralists and farmers, who are mainly Christians. Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule told reporters that he is in touch with security agencies to ensure that they continue to douse the tension that could be caused by the incident.