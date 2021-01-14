NIC and CBSE to jointly launch CollabCAD Software

AMN / NEW DELHI
National Informatics Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will jointly launch CollabCAD Software today to provide a total engineering solution for students and Faculty of Engineering Graphics Curriculum. This initiative aims to provide a great platform to students across the country to create and modify 3D digital designs with a free flow of creativity and imagination.
This software will also enable students to collaborate over designs across the network and concurrently access the same design data for storage and visualization. National Informatics Centre, NIC, CBSE, and Atal Innovation Mission will also jointly release a comprehensive e-book on CollabCAD 3D modeling. The Electronics and IT Ministry said, it will guide CAD students, beginners, and professionals in understanding and using CollabCAD Software.