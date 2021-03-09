NIA to probe explosives-laden car found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence

WEB DESK

The Union Home Ministry today handed over the investigation into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). NIA would investigate the entire matter and take over the probe from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

About 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the Ambani family was recovered from a Scorpio car on February 25th. Days later, the body of the owner of the SUV, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was fished out from the Mumbra creek in Thane.