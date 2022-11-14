FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2022 03:52:10      انڈین آواز

NIA to probe Explosion on railway track in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

An explosion occurred on a railway track in Udaipur in Rajasthan hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass.

Police said, they were investigating all angles, including sabotage. Officials said, explosives were used to damage the tracks on Saturday night on Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the teams of the Anti-Terror Squad, National Investigation Agency, and Railway Protection Force are investigating the incident. He also said that the accused will be punished severely for carrying out the blast.

Rajasthan Police said that the Udaipur railway track explosion was an act of terror. An FIR registered in the case at hand carries sections providing for charges of conspiring in terrorist activities. A preliminary probe revealed that the Odha explosion was an act of terror and was attempted to create panic among people.

According to the FIR exclusively accessed by India Today, the police found that around 7 to 7:15 pm on Saturday, the locals of Oda village heard the sound of an explosion. Following this, the locals reached the railway track and were shocked to see the dented railway tracks, explosives, and steel waste.

On this track, train numbers 19703 and 19704, namely the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Asarwa train passed on a daily basis.

The FIR has been registered under section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and section 18 (committing or intending terrorist act) of the UAPA Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Relevant sections of The Explosive Substance Act, sections 150, 151 and 285 of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public and Property Act.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

Editors Guild of India elects office bearers unopposed

Seema Mustafa President EGI AMN / NEW DELHI The Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild of India for ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart