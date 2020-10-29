Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
Joe Biden leading over Trump in US presidential election
Aarogya Setu App developed in most transparent manner, says Govt
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
COVID-19 recovery rate reaches close to 91%
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2020 03:15:51      انڈین آواز

NIA raids residence of ex-Delhi Minorities Commission chief, 8 other locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday continued raids in Kashmir and national capital in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad for charitable activities, but allegedly diverting them to ‘secessionist and separatist activities’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

They are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, J-K Voice of Victims.

The central agency had carried out raids across the Valley and in one in Bangalore on October 28.

SPORTS

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

بدعنوانی کے خلاف لڑائی میں بھارت کو مستحکم کریں: وزیر اعظم

AMNوزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ترقی کیلئے، انتظامیعمل ک ...

اٹلی میں کورونا پابندیوں کے خلاف عوامی احتجاج

اٹلی میں کورونا وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کی خاطر متعارف کرائ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

