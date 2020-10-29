NIA raids residence of ex-Delhi Minorities Commission chief, 8 other locations

AGENCIES / New Delhi/Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday continued raids in Kashmir and national capital in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad for charitable activities, but allegedly diverting them to ‘secessionist and separatist activities’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

They are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, J-K Voice of Victims.

The central agency had carried out raids across the Valley and in one in Bangalore on October 28.