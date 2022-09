AMN



Raids being carried out by NIA on different places in connection with terror funding and links with outfit PFI in Bihar.

Sources said the agency is conducting raids at more than 10 premises of accused and suspects in Araria, Chapra, Aurangabad, Kishanganj, Biharsharif and Jehanabad.

Earlier the agency had lodged an FIR after busting the alleged terror funding module in Phulwari Sharif area in Patna.