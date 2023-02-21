NIA raids across 8 states in major crackdown against gangsters

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major crackdown on gangsters, working in tandem with terrorist groups, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states. During the raids, NIA seized a large cache of arms and ammunition and cash of over two crore rupees.

The raids were conducted in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The agency said, these raids, focused on arms suppliers and hawala operators working with these gangs, led to the recovery of nine illegal weapons, including pistols, revolvers and rifles. Incriminating material, including documents, hard drives and mobile phones were also seized.

The investigations have revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia. The NIA said, they were planning their crimes from there in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through the smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions.