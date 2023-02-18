इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2023 10:40:48      انڈین آواز
NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with PFI conspiracy case

AMN

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The NIA carried out searches at seven locations in Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts. 

These locations are residential and commercial premises of the suspects in the case. In a statement, the NIA said that the case is related to information received from reliable sources that two persons of PFI along with office bearers, members and cadres are indulging in unlawful activities. The case was initially registered suo-moto by NIA. During searches, digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized.

خبرنامہ

ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایرو انڈیا شو، بینگلورو میں شاندار فضائی کرتب کے ساتھ ختم ہوگیا

T ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ائیرو انڈیا شو آج شام بنگلورو میں حیرت ا ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلہ : قیامت کا سماں..آنکھوں دیکھا حال

افتخار گیلانی اپنے جرنلز م کے کیریئر کے دوران میں نے تین شد ...

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

