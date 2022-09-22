NIA conducts search operations at premises linked to PFI in several States

MN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency NIA, Enforcement Directorate ED, and State Police today jointly carried out searches in different parts of the country. NIA carried out searches in 93 locations in 15 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organizing training camps for providing armed training and radicalizing people to join banned organizations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered by different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State, and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

During the searches conducted today morning, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, and a large number of digital devices have been seized. The NIA has made 45 arrests in these cases. While 19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, Seven from Karnataka, four from Andhra Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.