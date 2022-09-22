FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2022 10:34:09      انڈین آواز

NIA conducts search operations at premises linked to PFI in several States

Leave a comment
Published On: By

MN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency NIA, Enforcement Directorate ED, and State Police today jointly carried out searches in different parts of the country. NIA carried out searches in 93 locations in 15 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organizing training camps for providing armed training and radicalizing people to join banned organizations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered by different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State, and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

During the searches conducted today morning, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, and a large number of digital devices have been seized. The NIA has made 45 arrests in these cases. While 19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, Seven from Karnataka, four from Andhra Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Roger Federer to play alongside Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup doubles in London tomorrow

Roger Federer's final match will see him play alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles in Lon ...

Women’s Cricket: India defeat England by 88 runs in 2nd ODI at Canterbury

AMN In Women's Cricket, India defeated hosts England by 88 runs in their second One-Day International at St ...

Bangladesh score a historic win to lift SAFF Women’s Championship

AMN Bangladesh won a historic victory at the SAFF Women’s Championship to lift the maiden title at the Da ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Salar Jung Museum to display the ‘Serpent-Sword’ of the Nizams of Hyderabad

Salar Jung Museum to display the ‘Serpent-Sword’ of the Nizams of Hyderabad

 Syed Ali Mujtaba The ‘Serpent-Sword” of Nizams of Hyderabad which is brought to Delhi early this ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart