इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2023 01:37:17      انڈین آواز
NIA conducts multiple searches in J&K and Punjab to unearth terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalise youth and target security personnel. Searches were conducted yesterday at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir including Kulgam and Shopian and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib of Punjab belonging to the suspects of this case. The Agency in a statement said that digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations.  

The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir over cyber-space. In June last year, NIA  had registered a suo-moto case against cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates who were operating under various pseudo names. In follow-up operations in 2022, searches were also conducted at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Agency said that during investigations, 12 suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan based handlers.

