NIA carries out searches at various locations in Bihar against PFI

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Bihar against the cadres of the banned Popular Front of India in the state.

Police sources said, the team has reached different locations to investigate the activities related to the banned PFI organization.

The raid is being done on Dr Sarik Raza, a dentist located in the Urdu Bazaar of Darbhanga city and one Mehboob, a resident of Shankarpur village in Singhwara police station area, in connection with the banned organisation PFI.

In another place in Motihari, the NIA team raided the Kuanwa village of Chakia subdivision in the East Champaran district.

A raid is being conducted at Sajjad Ansari’s residence in a case related to PFI. Sajjad is working in Dubai for the last 14 months, sources said.

The NIA team has confiscated Sajjad’s Aadhaar card, PAN card and some documents from his residence. The Union Home Ministry had in September last year declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an ‘Unlawful Association’.

