NIA arrests suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist in Bengaluru

A software engineer Mohammed Arif was picked up from his house in Thanisandra in Bengaluru on Saturday for alleged links with extremist organisations ISIS and Al-Qaeda. He was working from home for an IT firm in the city for the last two years.

In a joint operation, the officials of the Karnataka police and the sleuths of National Investigation Agency arrested Arif in the wee hours today. He was allegedly planning to join the ISIS terror group in Syria this March by travelling via Afghanistan and Iraq. He is said to have established constant contact with ISIS handlers online. After arrest the investigating agency has seized his laptop and two hard disks and further investigations are on.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the police acted on definite information and took Mohammed Arif into custody. His links with fundamentalist organisations and terror groups are being probed.

