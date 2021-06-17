NIA arrests Pradeep Sharma in connection with Antelia security and Mansukh Hiren Murder Case

AGENCIES

NIA has arrested former Mumbai Police Officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with Antilia security and Mansukh Hiren Murder Case. The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Antilia Security and Mansukh Hiren murder case, took former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma into custody early today.

Intensive raids on Sharma’s residence are currently going on. Sharma was known as an encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police and Sachin Waje considered him as his mentor. Pradeep Sharma has been called several times in the past by the NIA for questioning. Sharma has also contested the election of MLA from Nalasopara adjoining Mumbai on Shiv Sena ticket.

On Wednesday, the NIA had arrested two other accused in the case, who are in the agency’s custody till June 21. There is a possibility that the agency Pradeep Sharma got these accused face to face. Pradeep Sharma, Sachin Waje and Vinayak Shinde are considered close and the NIA is engaged in connecting their networks.