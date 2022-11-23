NIA arrests one more accused in case related to recovery of explosives in Mizoram

AMN

The National investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in a case related to recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram. The agency arrested Lalringsanga on Monday from Aizawl in connection with the case. The case pertains to the recovery of over 2400 kilogram of of explosives, 1000 detonators and 4500 metres of detonating fuse, Indian currency and Myanmar Currency from a vehicle.

The NIA said that during the investigation it was revealed that the arrested accused Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying them to his Myanmar counterparts. The said consignment was meant for the Myanmar based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front, who was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the Government of Myanmar. The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in January this year and the NIA re-registered the case in March.