NIA arrests IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi over investigation into LeT’s Over Ground Workers network

National Investigation Agency has arrested IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi in connection with its probe into Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers (OGWs) network case, The accused was earlier working with the NIA and is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in Shimla.

NIA in a statement said that the case which was registered in November last year pertains to the spread of a widespread network of Over Ground Workers of LeT, a proscribed Terrorist Organization, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. Earlier NIA had arrested six accused persons in the case. The Agency added that during investigation the role of accused  Negi was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by him to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case.

