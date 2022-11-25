NIA arrests gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in terror-criminal nexus case

file photo

By Inder Vashishth

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested notorious crook Lawrence Bishnoi, the leader of the syndicate, in connection with a conspiracy to create terror among the public by a syndicate of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

NIA spokesperson said that Lawrence Bishnoi s/o Lavinder Kumar Bishnoi (Resident VPO- Dutaran Wali, Abohar Tehsil, Fazilka District, Punjab) has been arrested vide FIR No. RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI from Bathinda Jail.

Recruitment for terrorism

According to the NIA, the case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates/gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds, recruit youth for carrying out terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country. In which heinous crimes including murders of prominent people are carried out with the intention of creating terror in the minds of the people of the country.

In this connection, a case was initially registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police (FIR No. 238/04.08.2022). Case registered again by NIA on 26.08.2022.

Created fear, panic

The NIA has found in the investigation that a terrorist, gangster and drug smuggler syndicate led by Lawrence Bishnoi was involved in several target killings and extortion from professionals including businessmen, doctors etc.This syndicate had created fear and panic among the public at large.

All such criminal activities were not local incidents, but part of a deep-rooted conspiracy among terrorists, gangsters, drug trafficking cartels and networks operating both within and outside the country.

Gang running from jail

The NIA probe found that most of the conspiracies were hatched by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail and executed by an organized network of operatives based in India and abroad.

The arrested Vishnoi is wanted and involved in several cases including conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for over a decade.

Funding for terrorism

The investigation also revealed that Lawrence, along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates Goldie Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra, were involved in smuggling and extortion of drugs and weapons to carry out terrorist/criminal activities. Raising funds through.

Involved in the murder of Sidhu Musewala-

Lawrence Vishnoi is also accused of murdering Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala. In June this year, the Punjab Police brought Vishnoi from Delhi to Punjab for questioning in the singer Sidhu Musewala murder case. After this Vishnoi was taken into custody by the state police in several other cases registered against him in Punjab.

UAPA invoked

The NIA started the investigation in August 2022 by registering cases against the leaders of several infamous gangs including Neeraj Bawana, Lawrence Bishnoi. A section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was also imposed on them.

To bust the nefarious nexus of terrorists-criminals-drug/weapons smugglers, NIA registered two cases in August this year and conducted raids in September, October.

On September 12, the NIA raided the India-based hideouts of Goldie Brar, Lawrence Vishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patial alias Lucky (Gaurav was earlier apprehended in Armenia), located in Canada. Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Chowdhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinnu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Chinu Pahalwan, Asim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their accomplices were raided.

The NIA then raided more than fifty hideouts of these miscreants in five states.

Neeraj Bawana’s father was arrested by the police in the case of illegal weapons recovered from his house. Under this campaign, for the second time on October 18, the NIA raided 52 hideouts of miscreants in five states.

Under this operation, raids were conducted at the hideouts of notorious gangsters, their criminal/business associates, liquor mafia and arms suppliers.

Relations with ISI and Khalistanis-

During the investigation, the police came to know about the connection of miscreants especially of Punjab with ISI and Khalistani militants, after that NIA has started a campaign to end the nexus of terrorists, miscreants, smugglers.