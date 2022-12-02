FreeCurrencyRates.com

NIA arrests fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia

The NIA had announced a bounty on Harpreet Singh, who was wanted by the agency in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) for carrying out a blast in the Ludhiana court complex in 2021

By Inder Vashisht

In a major breakthrough, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh, accused in the Ludhiana court bomb blast case.

According to reports, the fugitive terrorist was arrested when he arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (December 1).

Singh is a resident of Miadi Kala village which comes under Punjab’s Amritsar district. He was also reportedly involved and wanted in various cases, including the smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics.

Earlier in August this year, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on Singh, who was wanted by the agency in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) for carrying out a blast in the Ludhiana court complex in 2021.

As per the NIA, Singh was an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based, self-styled Chief of the ISYF, who was also involved in the blast which killed one person and injured six others.

“Acting on the directions of Rode, Singh coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast,” the NIA stated. 

