NIA arrests 2 terror operatives in connection with Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case

AMN

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two terror operatives in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. Accused Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed K A were arrested from Karnataka. NIA said, investigations have revealed that accused Maaz Muneer had radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman while accused Syed Yasin radicalized and recruited Nadeem K A for spreading the terror activities of Islamic State in the country. It said, the accused persons recced and committed acts of sabotage and arson as part of the larger conspiracy to spread the activities of Islamic State. Four other accused have already been arrested in the case earlier.