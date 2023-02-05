NIA arrests 2 people from Motihari, Bihar in Phulwarisharif Patna case

AMN

National Investigation Agency, NIA has arrested two persons from Motihari, Bihar in the Phulwarisharif Patna case linked to Popular Front of India (PFI). In a statement, NIA said, the arrest were made after conducting raids at eight locations to disrupt a conspiracy hatched by PFI cadres to carry out targeted killing in East Champaran District in Bihar.

The two individual accused of arranging weapons and ammunition to carry out the killing. The arms and ammunition had been handed over to a PFI Trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting Training Sessions for PFI cadres. Earlier, four persons were arrested in this case and several incriminating documents related to PFI were seized.