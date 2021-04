WEB DESK

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Mumbai Police’s Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi.

He is accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh hiren’s death case. He was quizzed by NIA in these cases many times. It is a second arrest in this case.

On 13th March NIA arrested API Sachin Waze and he is under judicial custody till 23rd April. Kazi was a close aide of Waze and both were working in the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police.