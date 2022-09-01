NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on Dawood Ibrahim

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency NIA has announced 25 lakh rupees cash reward on underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The reward has been announced for giving information about him. The agency also announced a reward of 20 lakh rupees on Dawood’s associate Chhota Shakeel. A bounty of 15 lakh rupees each has been placed for his three other aides.

The NIA said, Dawood Ibrahim and others are working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda. They are involved in various terrorism and criminal activities including arms smuggling, narco terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN and unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds.