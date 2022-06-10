NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of media reports of woman cyclist’s complaint against coach

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report that a top Indian woman cyclist has accused the national sprint team Chief Coach of inappropriate behaviour during a camp in Slovenia.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Secretary of Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and the Director-General of Sports Authority of India, calling for a detailed report in the matter. Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that the government has been sincerely focusing on optimum participation of women in every field including sports, art and cultural activities.

The cyclist, unidentified for now, was brought back to India to ensure her safety, reports The Indian Express. SAI and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have created two separate inquiry committees to look into the allegation.

CFI’s statement identified Sharma and claimed it stood by the complainant. SAI, in their statement, said it “has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia”.

The CFI said the “decision of the committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation.”

“Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter,” it said, adding that the “matter is being dealt (with) on priority and will be resolved shortly”, it said.

The Indian team are in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Championship, scheduled for 18 to 22 June in New Delhi. As per the official programme, cyclists and coach are expected to return to the country on 14 June.