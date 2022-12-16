NHRC seeks detailed report from Bihar govt on Hooch Tragedy

File Pic

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC,) has issued a notice to the Bihar Government over reported hooch tragedy resulting in several deaths.

Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports, the NHRC has asked the state government for a detailed report regarding the matter at the earliest but not more than four weeks. The commission sought details including the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the hospitalized victims and compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved families.

It was reported in the media that several people have died as more than 50 persons have allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar. NHRC has also underlined the failure of the State Government to implement its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since April, 2016.