FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2022 09:12:11      انڈین آواز

NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan govt over reports about auction of girls on stamp paper

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance and issued a notice to Rajasthan government about the reports that girls are being auctioned on stamp paper in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan. Referring to a media report in this regards, Rajasthan state commission for Child Rights has also issued notices to the District collector and superintendent of Police of Bhilwara and directed them to submit the report within three days.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore targeted Ashok Gehlot lead Congress government over the law and order situation in the state saying there was anarchy in the state which was unbearable. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur this evening, Mr. Rathore claimed that Rajasthan tops the country in terms of crime against women. Around 400 girls were missing in the state within a month. He demanded strict action against culprits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Matches between England and Australia as well as Ireland and Afghanistan abandoned due to rain

AMN Both the matches scheduled on Friday were washed out in the ICC T20 World Cup. The much-hyped clash bet ...

Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy, Chirag Shetty advance to men’s doubles semi-finals of French Open badminton tournament

AMN Indian pair Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the men's doubles semi-finals ...

BCCI decides to end discrimination; offer equal pay to men & women cricketers

AMN In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced equal match fee for ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart