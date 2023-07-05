NHRC issues notice to Delhi Chief Secretary over the reported death of construction worker in LNJP Hospital

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary over the reported death of a construction worker due to electrocution in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital’s basement in New Delhi.

The Commission has asked for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The Commission in the notice has also asked to know the status of safety equipment being provided to the workers deployed at the particular construction site of the new hospital building.

NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on the matter. The media report mentioned that an 18-year-old boy died due to electrocution while working in the basement of the LNJP Hospital run by the Delhi Government in Central Delhi on 2nd of this month.

The media report further said that a new hospital building is being constructed at the site where the incident happened. The reports highlighted that this is the third incident of death due to electrocution in Delhi in the recent past.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of the human rights violation of the victim.