NHRC issues notice to Centre and UP, Bihar govts over bodies found floating in Ganga

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Centre as well as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Governments over the complaint about several dead bodies found floating in the Ganga River.

The Commission has observed that it seems the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half burnt bodies into the River Ganga. It said the practice of disposal of bodies in the sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The complainant based on several media reports, has expressed apprehensions that these dead bodies were of COVID victims, hence, the disposal of bodies in such a manner may, seriously affect all those persons, who are dependent on the holy river for their day-to-day activities. It is further stated that even if these dead bodies were not of Covid victims, then such incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to violation of human rights of even deceased persons. The NHRC has asked the Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of both the States to submit action taken report within four weeks.