NHRC constitutes 7-member committee to probe into complaints of post poll violence in West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

Following the Calcutta High Court’s order, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a committee to enquire into the complaints of post poll violence in West Bengal. The seven member committee will be headed by NHRC Member, Rajeev Jain.

It will examine all cases of post poll violence in the state, complaints for which have already been received or which may be received in the Commission.

In a statement, the NHRC said the cases will be examined including by visiting the affected areas and the panel will submit a comprehensive report to the High Court about the present situation and also steps to be taken to ensure confidence of the people that they can peacefully live in their houses. The committee will also point out the persons, prima-facie, responsible for crime and the officers who maintained calculated silence on the issue.