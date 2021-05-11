NHRC asks governments to expeditiously implement COVID-19 advisory

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has called upon the Centre and State Governments to expeditiously implement its COVID-19 Advisory regarding setting up of real time COVID-19 medical dashboards. The Commission has asked the Centre and the States to set up universally functional COVID-19 dashboards for real time information in the public domain on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, critical care medicines and devices. It has also asked for setting up 24X7 functional toll-free helplines and fixing the prices of COVID treatment resources.

The NHRC has also recommended to the Centre and States, through its Second COVID Advisory, that they need to take immediate action against those hoarding and black marketing essential medicines and oxygen cylinders. It asked them to ramp up the production, transportation and distribution of essential resources.

The Commission has sought action taken within four weeks on the recommendations contained in its Advisory 2.0, sent to the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories on the 4th of this month. The Commission has also recommended that a COVID-19 patient who approaches any public health facility should be given treatment free of cost. It has also asked for better management of crematoriums and burial grounds.