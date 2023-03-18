इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2023 09:11:06      انڈین آواز
NGT imposes fine of 100 crore rupees on Kochi MC

AMN

AMN

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of 100 crore rupees on the Kochi Municipal Corporation for continuing to neglect its responsibilities which resulted in a fire at a Brahmapuram waste plant site in Kochi, Kerala. The Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel awarded 100 crore rupees in environmental compensation against the Kochi civic body. The tribunal also directed the civic body to address the health issues faced by the people after the waste plant fire.
Following the fire at the waste dump site on 2nd of this month which led to a crisis situation, the matter also reached Kerala High Court. The Court observed that all the rules of solid waste management were violated at the Brahmapuram waste plant.
A rescue operation was launched after the fire and a warning was issued to the residents to stay indoors. Hospitals were asked to prepare emergency admission to deal with severe air pollution and its worrying public health fallout.

