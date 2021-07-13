Next year’s Winter Session to be conducted in new of Parliament building: Speaker

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed hope that next year’s Winter Session of Parliament will be conducted in the new building which is under construction.

Talking to media, Mr. Birla has said, target has been set to complete the construction of new building by October 2022 so that the Parliament Session can be conducted in November.

The Speaker said, new building will be equipped with new technology and modern facilities.

Highlighting the initiatives taken for digitalization of the Parliamentary proceedings, Mr. Birla said, a special App will be developed which will provide access to the parliamentary proceedings. He said, work is going on to digitalize the available records related to parlimentary proceedings since 1854.