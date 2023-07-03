इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 05:59:10      انڈین آواز
Next meeting of opposition parties will now be held in Bengaluru on July 17, 18

Staff reporter / New Delhi

Major Opposition parties have decided to convene the next meeting in Bengaluru to discuss a joint strategy. Congress leader KC Venugopal informed that after the very successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will hold the next meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, 2023.

In a tweet on social media, the Congress leader wrote that we stand firm on our unwavering resolve to defeat fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.

A meeting of 17 opposition parties, including the Congress, was held in Patna only a few days ago. In which it was resolved to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and adopt a flexible approach in seat sharing by setting aside their differences.

Describing the meeting, CPM Politburo member Nilotpal Basu said that in the next meeting of opposition parties, the agenda of strengthening and uniting the opposition at the national level will be discussed.

Some leaders have suggested a common minimum agenda, he said. But the opposition parties have not yet reached a complete agenda on this. There will be clarity on what should be the common political agenda of the opposition parties in the next Lok Sabha elections. Nilotpal Basu, while talking about the current developments in Maharashtra, said that the current Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, has claimed to have a 3-engine government. But we have seen the result of a double engine government in the state of Manipur in Northeast India.

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

