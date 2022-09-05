FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2022 04:10:56      انڈین آواز

Next British PM and Conservative Party leader to be announced today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The name of next British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader will be announced today. The result of the run-off between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be announced this afternoon. Polls have projected that Liz Truss will beat Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister. Voting for the Conservative party leadership election finished on Friday.

Liz Truss is widely expected to be named the winner and succeed Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister. The outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International ...

Durand Football: East Bengal beat Mumbai City but crash out 

Harpal Singh Bedi Kolkata, 03 September :  East Bengal (EB)  got be ...

Durand Football: Army Red beat Hyderabad 1-0 but crash out of the contention

Harpal Singh Bedi / Imphal, 03 September Army Red piped   fancied Hyderabad   1-0 but that was not ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart