Next British PM and Conservative Party leader to be announced today

WEB DESK

The name of next British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader will be announced today. The result of the run-off between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be announced this afternoon. Polls have projected that Liz Truss will beat Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister. Voting for the Conservative party leadership election finished on Friday.

Liz Truss is widely expected to be named the winner and succeed Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister. The outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow.