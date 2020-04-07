2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 12:39:02      انڈین آواز
Next 2 weeks crucial for country in fight against Coronavirus; Nepal PM

WEB DESK

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that next two weeks are crucial for the country in fight against Coronavirus. In his televised address to the nation today, Mr. Oli said it has been made clear that we as a world were not ready to fight such kind of pandemic.

He said it is natural that a country like Nepal with limited resources will face more challenges. The Nepali Prime Minister said all efforts will therefore be focused to contain the outbreak. Screenings will be done of those suspected of infection and second round of tests will be carried out to ensure infection status, he added.

Mr. Oli said, though only nine cases have been detected in Nepal so far but country is still at a high risk. He added, the government has left no stone unturned in the fight against the pandemic and all necessary measures have been taken to contain the outbreak. He also urged Nepali people to stay home and maintain physical distancing to remain safe from the greatest challenges of the present time.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to suspend all international flights till 30 of this month as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 held in Kathmandu today.

