Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
17 Jul 2020

Newly elected Rajya Sabha members to take oath on July 22

AMN

The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha will be administered oath or affirmation on the 22nd of this month. For the first time, administration of oath will be done in the chamber of the House during inter-session. Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, if the House is not in session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has decided to this effect, keeping in view resumption of meetings by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and keen interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings.

Some newly elected or re-elected members of Rajya Sabha like Dr. K. Keshava Rao and Tiruchi Siva are the Chairman of Parliamentary Committees, who, without being administered oath or affirmation, cannot convene the meetings of the Committees.

In view of the recent election of 61 members from 20 States to the Rajya Sabha and the requirement of social distancing, the oath or affirmation will be administered by the Chairman in the chamber of Rajya Sabha.

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

