Newly elected MLAs administered oath in Meghalaya Assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Newly elected legislators administered oath this morning in Meghalaya. The NPP chief and outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma was also present at the ceremony session.

Pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won two seats.

Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with two other Independent legislators.



Two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) – have announced support to the NPP-led alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the Sangma-led coalition to about 45.

Meanwhile, the Swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow in Shillong.