इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 04:05:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Newly elected MLAs administered oath in Meghalaya Assembly

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Newly elected legislators administered oath this morning in Meghalaya. The NPP chief and outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma was also present at the ceremony session.

Pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won two seats.

Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with two other Independent legislators.

Two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) – have announced support to the NPP-led alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the Sangma-led coalition to about 45.

Meanwhile, the Swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow in Shillong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب الدین کو مبارکباد دی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب ا ...

بھارتی بحریہ نے، بحری جہاز سے لانچ کیے جانے والے برہموس میزائل کا درست نشانے پر وار کرنےکا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے۔

Brahmos بھارتی بحریہ نے آج بحیرہ عرب میں، بحری جہاز سے ، برہمو ...

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart