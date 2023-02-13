इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2023 07:48:16      انڈین آواز
New Zealand: Tropical cyclone Gabrielle hits country

WEB DESK

Thousands of people are reported to be without power in upper North Island as the remnants of tropical cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand . Cyclone Gabrielle was downgraded from a category two to a category one storm before it made landfall. However, it is still forecast to bring severe weather. The regions of Northland and Auckland are currently under a state of emergency.

Parts of the North Island were badly damaged by flooding only weeks ago. According to local media, gale force winds and heavy rain have been reported, leaving as many as 22,000 people at a time without power in the region. Some residents have been warned that it may take days for power to be restored. Meanwhile, Auckland have also been reports of people losing power due to strong winds.

The country’s national carrier, Air New Zealand, has announced it would cancel multiple long-haul international fights, Tasman and Pacific Island flights, and domestic services in and out of Auckland.

