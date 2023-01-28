New Zealand: State of emergency in Auckland

AMN

In New Zealand, the Country’s largest city Auckland has declared a state of emergency yesterday after torrential rain prompted widespread flooding and evacuations. According to media reports, the city have received 75 per cent of its usual summer rainfall in just 15 hours. Yesterday’s downpour in Auckland shifted houses, stalled traffic and cut power to homes and businesses.

The flooding also disrupted travel to and from Auckland Airport. As per reports, domestic and international flights have now been grounded until at least midday on Saturday. New Zealand Defence Force is helping with evacuations and emergency shelters have been set up across the city.