New Zealand: Deadly flood continues in country’s north island

In New Zealand, the deadly flood emergency continued today after heavy rainfall hit the country’s north island, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads. At least three people have died and one is missing after New Zealand’s largest city experienced its wettest day on Friday.

The nation’s weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather across Auckland until Tuesday. The MetService said that intense rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding.

New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw said, Climate change is causing heavy rainfall to become more common and intense, though the impact varies by region.