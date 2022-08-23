New Zealand: 2,000 anti-govt demonstrators gathered outside Parliament

About 2,000 anti-government demonstrators gathered outside The New Zealand Parliament today. These protests have been organized by the Freedom and Rights Coalition. According to media reports, barriers were erected in front of Parliament and there was a heavy Police presence around the grounds. However, about 250 counter-protesters also gathered in a bid to counter hate, homophobia, bigotry and disinformation from the far right, organisers of the counter-protest. In March, Police ended an anti-vaccine protest that had disrupted the capital for three weeks.