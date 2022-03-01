FreeCurrencyRates.com

New US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The new US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday. He most recently served as the US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, said a tweet by the US embassy in Dhaka. He will take the place of Earl R Miller who left for Washington almost a month back.

Peter Haas is a career diplomat who was nominated by US President Joe Biden as ambassador to Bangladesh in July last year. The US senate confirmed his appointment in December. 

Haas worked as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic affairs. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade policy and negotiations.

He has also served as the Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the U.S. Mission to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the U.S. Consul General in Mumbai and Economic Counsellor in the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia. Other diplomatic postings include London, Rabat, Washington, Port-au-Prince, and Berlin.

A graduate in International Studies from Illinois Wesleyan University, he attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar where he attained his MSc (Econ) in both the politics of the world Economy and Comparative government .

