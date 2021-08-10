New Ujjwala scheme to provide maximum benefit to migrant workers: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Ujjwala scheme gave thrust to women’s empowerment in the country and women were going to play an important role in the development of the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, the women of the country were suffering for ages and struggling for basic amenities like toilets, drinking water and gas. He said, our daughters can only contribute to the development of the nation once their basic problems are solved and his Government has launched many schemes to achieve this target.

Mr Modi said that the Ujjwala scheme also helped the poor during the Corona period and it also helped in expansion of distribution centres of LPG. Now LPG coverage is going to reach 100 per cent in the country. He said that this second phase of the Ujjwala scheme is going to benefit a lot of migrant workers.

PM Ujjwala Yojana has given great emphasis to the resolve of health, convenience & empowerment of women. In the first phase of the scheme, 8 crore poor, dalit, deprived, backward, tribal families were given free gas connections: PM @narendramodi #PMUjjwala2 pic.twitter.com/Aax3hSmklM — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 10, 2021

Talking about the expansion of the facilities to get gas connection easily, the Prime Minister said that 21 lakh households of 50 districts of UP are going to be connected with piped gas systems.

On world bio-fuel day, Prime Minister Modi said, many schemes have been launched for clean energy.

Mr Modi remembered Major Dhyanchand who was from the Bundelkhand region and said that now Khel Ratna awards are named after him, which will motivate the players of the country.