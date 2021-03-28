New Raag composed to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib on his birth centenary

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of the birth centenary of the founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, renowned vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty has composed a new Raag named ‘Moitree’ as a tribute to the Bangabandhu. The new Raag is dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with elements of ‘maitree’ or India Bangladesh friendship.

It is a newly composed Raag incorporating the classical rules for the composition of Raag. Three compositions will be presented which are written in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bengali languages. The Sanskrit one is composed by Dr. Arindam Chakraborti, Professor at the Hawaii University in USA.

The Hindi lyric is composed by Dr. Susmita Basu Majumder and developed by Dr. Ravi Burman, and the Bengali song is written by the disciple of Pt. Ajay Chakrabarty and young maestro Anal Chatterjee. All the three songs are composed by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty. The compositions contain references to the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The unique nature of the friendship between India and Bangladesh is also mentioned in the lyrics of the composition.