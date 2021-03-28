High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2021 12:26:01      انڈین آواز

New Raag composed to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib on his birth centenary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of the birth centenary of the founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, renowned vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty has composed a new Raag named ‘Moitree’ as a tribute to the Bangabandhu. The new Raag is dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with elements of ‘maitree’ or India Bangladesh friendship.

It is a newly composed Raag incorporating the classical rules for the composition of Raag. Three compositions will be presented which are written in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bengali languages. The Sanskrit one is composed by Dr. Arindam Chakraborti, Professor at the Hawaii University in USA.

The Hindi lyric is composed by Dr. Susmita Basu Majumder and developed by Dr. Ravi Burman, and the Bengali song is written by the disciple of Pt. Ajay Chakrabarty and young maestro Anal Chatterjee. All the three songs are composed by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty. The compositions contain references to the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The unique nature of the friendship between India and Bangladesh is also mentioned in the lyrics of the composition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Ankit Narwal, Gitika, Alfiya Pathan to spearhead 20-member Indian challenge in Youth world Championship

(From L) Alfiya Pathan, Vinka, Babyrojisana Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary and T Sanamacha Chanu, who won gold med ...

England beat India by six wickets in second ODI in Pune

AMN In Cricket, England beat India by six wickets in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz