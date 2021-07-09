New Ministers assume charge of their Ministries

AMN / WEB DESK

Several newly-appointed Union Ministers took charge of their offices on Thursday. 43 ministers were sworn in to the Union Council of Ministers. They included 15 Cabinet Ministers and 28 Ministers of State.

Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Minister. Mr. Vaishnaw said, he will work to transform the Railways which is a major part of the Prime Minister’s vision. The Minister said, his vision for Railways is to transform the lives of the people so that everyone gets the benefit of Railways. Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Raosaheb Danve also assumed office in Rail Bhawan.

Mr. Kiren Rijiju took charge as the Law and Justice Minister. On this occasion, the Minister said, this is a huge challenge for him and a big responsibility to discharge the function of Law and Justice. He said, creating a robust legal system in the country is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr Anurag Thakur assumed the charge of Information and Broadcasting Minister. After taking charge, Mr. Thakur said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done remarkable work in the last seven years. The Minister said, he will work to fulfill the expectations and responsibilities given to him as an Information and Broadcasting Minister.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L Murugan also assumed his office. He thanked the Prime Minister for giving adequate representation of people of Tamil Nadu in his Cabinet.

Mr Anurag Thakur also assumed the charge of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. He said, the government will take every possible step to promote the sports culture in the country. Nisith Pramanik took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Mr Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as Health and Family Welfare Minister. In the newly formed Cabinet, Mr. Mandaviya has also been allocated the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. After assuming the charge, the Minister said, he will work as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar also assumed office.

Piyush Goyal took charge as the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of Textiles.

Mr. G. Kishan Reddy took charge as the Culture and Tourism Minister. Mr. Reddy has also been allocated the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal also assumed office today.

Hardeep Puri assumed the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and said he will work towards development of a natural gas-based economy in the country and increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix of the country to 15 percent by 2030. Assuming the charge as Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh said that the Prime Minister has shown great confidence and he will live upto that.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh took the charge of Minister of Steel while Parshottam Rupala as the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Bhupendra Yadav took charge as Environment Minister and Labour Minister and Pashupati Kumar Paras took charge as Food Processing Industries Minister. Giriraj Singh has taken charge as Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Faggan Singh Kulaste has taken over as the Minister of State for Rural Development. John Barla took charge as Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi also took charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs. Krishna Pal Gurjar took charge as Minister of State for Power.

Many other Union Ministers including Rajeev Chandrasekhar also assumed their offices.