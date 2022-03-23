FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 03:15:12      انڈین آواز

New industrial policy to create employment in Jammu and Kashmir: FM Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that new industrial policy and investment proposals will create employment in Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to the discussion on the budget of ‘Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23’ in Rajya Sabha today, Ms Sitharaman said, impediments to industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir have been removed and 250 state laws completely repealed and 137 laws have been modified. She said, deweeding and dredging of Srinagar’s Dal Lake will be taken up in the financial year 2022-23.

The Minister said, the apple trade in the Union Territory is flourishing and the popular pashmina shawls and carpet weaving has been given Geographical Indication GI tag.

Saying that there has been decline in terrorism-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Ms Sitharaman said, Government is creating environment for normalcy and attracting investment in the Union Territory. She said, 180 terrorists including 32 foreigners were eliminated last year and this includes 42 top commanders.

The Minister said, 38 terrorists were eliminated this year and there has been 16 percent decline in recruitment by terror organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. She said, there has been 33 percent drop in infiltration, 90 percent decrease in ceasefire violation and 61 percent decline in terrorism-related incidents in the Union Territory in 2021. 

Ms Sitharaman expressed happiness that 100 percent Covid vaccination of the eligible population has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the reply of the Finance Minister, Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation Bills related to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the Lok Sabha.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Harpal Singh Bedi Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as h ...

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart