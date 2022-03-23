New industrial policy to create employment in Jammu and Kashmir: FM Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that new industrial policy and investment proposals will create employment in Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to the discussion on the budget of ‘Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23’ in Rajya Sabha today, Ms Sitharaman said, impediments to industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir have been removed and 250 state laws completely repealed and 137 laws have been modified. She said, deweeding and dredging of Srinagar’s Dal Lake will be taken up in the financial year 2022-23.

The Minister said, the apple trade in the Union Territory is flourishing and the popular pashmina shawls and carpet weaving has been given Geographical Indication GI tag.

Saying that there has been decline in terrorism-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Ms Sitharaman said, Government is creating environment for normalcy and attracting investment in the Union Territory. She said, 180 terrorists including 32 foreigners were eliminated last year and this includes 42 top commanders.

The Minister said, 38 terrorists were eliminated this year and there has been 16 percent decline in recruitment by terror organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. She said, there has been 33 percent drop in infiltration, 90 percent decrease in ceasefire violation and 61 percent decline in terrorism-related incidents in the Union Territory in 2021.

Ms Sitharaman expressed happiness that 100 percent Covid vaccination of the eligible population has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.



After the reply of the Finance Minister, Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation Bills related to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the Lok Sabha.