Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
US: Biden signs executive order repealing Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2021 04:08:33      انڈین آواز

New education policy focuses on technology, skill development, says PM at Tezpur University Convocation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Image

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Young generation of New India had a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm and education would enhance the development of the country.

Addressing the Convocation of the Tezpur University in Assam through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the New Education Policy has focused on new technology, multidisciplinary approach and skill development.

He hoped that Tezpur university would play an important role in achieving the goal of the New Education policy. He urged the youth to work for the country with courage and determination and acknowledged the great role played by the youth in the Country’s fight against Covid 19.

Mr. Modi said India has fought against the coronavirus pandemic despite several roadblocks and lack of resources as it contained the spread of Covid-19 and strengthened the health infrastructure through the Make In India mission.

From mass production of masks and sanitiser in the country to develop the coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said. Our Covid-19 management showed where there are resolve and resilience, resources come naturally,he said.

PM Modi said as India is entering its 75th year of Independence this year, we can never forget the contribution of innumerable people from Assam in the nation’s freedom struggle. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth, he said and called upon the youth to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India. He said that the dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat has become a part of our lives.

The Prime Minister said India is not afraid of working on experiments for solving problems. The world’s largest banking inclusion campaign is ongoing in India. The world’s largest toilet building, house-providing, clean-drinking water providing and vaccination drive is in India, he said.

He said that the student’s learning and knowledge will boost the nation’s progress. Everything that one learned in this university will help accelerate the development of the nation, he added.

PM Modi said that the grassroots innovations of the students add impetus to ‘vocal for local’. He added that the department of chemical sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water which has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states. These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development. They have helped in accelerating and empowering the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ mission, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the students of the university should work for the betterment of North East and Assam so that the region should reach newer heights of progress. He said that the Centre is fully committed to develop North East region which keeps creating innumerable new opportunities for the youth. He urged the youth to explore the opportunities.

Citing the example of the recent Indian cricket tour to Australia, the Prime Minister said that India’s young players faced the challenges courageously. He said that due to the grit and determination of the young and inexperienced players, India achieved unprecedented success. Mr. Modi said that this tour had taught some valuable lessons to all that one must not be afraid of facing challenges in life.

He said that new technology has helped in the development of the nation. It is even possible that someday a whole university will be virtual and its functioning will be online where students and faculty from anywhere in the world can connect together, PM Modi added

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Assam government took various measures for Start Up initiatives. He said that Tezpur University played a great role in research. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too attended the Convocation.

Today’s convocation witnessed the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1 thousand 218 students who passed out in 2020. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been awarded Gold Medals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Junior beat Chile Senior Women’s Team 3-2

AMN / HSB / Santiago (Chile) Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team made a fine comeback from a goal down to d ...

Golf Women; Teenaged Hitaashee snatches lead from sister Jahanvi, in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Chennai Hitaashee Bakshi played a flawless two-under 70 to grab sole lead at the end of the second round of ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!