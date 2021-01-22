New education policy focuses on technology, skill development, says PM at Tezpur University Convocation

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Young generation of New India had a zeal of fighting with the troubles with great enthusiasm and education would enhance the development of the country.

Addressing the Convocation of the Tezpur University in Assam through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the New Education Policy has focused on new technology, multidisciplinary approach and skill development.

He hoped that Tezpur university would play an important role in achieving the goal of the New Education policy. He urged the youth to work for the country with courage and determination and acknowledged the great role played by the youth in the Country’s fight against Covid 19.

Mr. Modi said India has fought against the coronavirus pandemic despite several roadblocks and lack of resources as it contained the spread of Covid-19 and strengthened the health infrastructure through the Make In India mission.

From mass production of masks and sanitiser in the country to develop the coronavirus vaccine, the people of India worked day and night to fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said. Our Covid-19 management showed where there are resolve and resilience, resources come naturally,he said.

PM Modi said as India is entering its 75th year of Independence this year, we can never forget the contribution of innumerable people from Assam in the nation’s freedom struggle. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth, he said and called upon the youth to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India. He said that the dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat has become a part of our lives.

The Prime Minister said India is not afraid of working on experiments for solving problems. The world’s largest banking inclusion campaign is ongoing in India. The world’s largest toilet building, house-providing, clean-drinking water providing and vaccination drive is in India, he said.

He said that the student’s learning and knowledge will boost the nation’s progress. Everything that one learned in this university will help accelerate the development of the nation, he added.

PM Modi said that the grassroots innovations of the students add impetus to ‘vocal for local’. He added that the department of chemical sciences in the university has worked towards an easy and affordable technology for clean drinking water which has helped many villages in Guwahati and other states. These innovations are helping in solving local problems and thus, opening new doors towards development. They have helped in accelerating and empowering the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ mission, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the students of the university should work for the betterment of North East and Assam so that the region should reach newer heights of progress. He said that the Centre is fully committed to develop North East region which keeps creating innumerable new opportunities for the youth. He urged the youth to explore the opportunities.

Citing the example of the recent Indian cricket tour to Australia, the Prime Minister said that India’s young players faced the challenges courageously. He said that due to the grit and determination of the young and inexperienced players, India achieved unprecedented success. Mr. Modi said that this tour had taught some valuable lessons to all that one must not be afraid of facing challenges in life.

He said that new technology has helped in the development of the nation. It is even possible that someday a whole university will be virtual and its functioning will be online where students and faculty from anywhere in the world can connect together, PM Modi added

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Assam government took various measures for Start Up initiatives. He said that Tezpur University played a great role in research. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too attended the Convocation.

Today’s convocation witnessed the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1 thousand 218 students who passed out in 2020. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been awarded Gold Medals.