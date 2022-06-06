New Delhi rejects OIC’s comments on India; terms them unwarranted and narrow-minded

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

New Delhi has categorically rejected Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretariat’s comments on India and termed them unwarranted and narrow-minded. In response to media queries regarding the recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

He said, the offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals and do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government. The Spokesman pointed out that strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies. He called it regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. He stressed that this only exposes OIC’s divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. India urged the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.