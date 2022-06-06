FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jun 2022 07:18:02      انڈین آواز

New Delhi rejects OIC’s comments on India; terms them unwarranted and narrow-minded

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

New Delhi has categorically rejected Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretariat’s comments on India and termed them unwarranted and narrow-minded. In response to media queries regarding the recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

He said, the offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals and do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government. The Spokesman pointed out that strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies. He called it regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. He stressed that this only exposes OIC’s divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. India urged the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart