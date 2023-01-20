इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 12:52:02      انڈین آواز
New Delhi condemns vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia

AMN

The External Affairs Ministry has said that the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture will be held on the 23rd of January. In a media briefing on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will preside over the event.

The External Affairs Ministry has strongly condemned the reported vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia. Mr. Bagchi said, India is aware that a couple of temples have recently been vandalised in Australia. He said, India strongly condemns these actions and these actions have also been publicly condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there. Mr. Bagchi informed that India’s Consulate General in Melbourne has taken up the matter with the local Police and requested expeditious investigation against the perpetrators. He mentioned that the matter has also been taken up with the Australian government.

On the relations with Pakistan, Mr. Bagchi said, India has always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but there should be a conducive atmosphere without any terror, hostility or violence. On listing four Pakistani terrorists as international terrorists in the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions list, Mr. Bagchi said, India will continue to push the matter.

خبرنامہ

مکرم جاہ بہادر سرکاری اعزاز کیساتھ مکہ مسجد کے مقبرۂ آصف جاہی میں سپرد لحد Nizam VIII

حیدرآباد۔18جنوری: آصف ثامن نواب میر برکت علی خان مکرم جاہ بہا ...

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

