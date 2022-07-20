FreeCurrencyRates.com

New dates for the 19th Asian Games – Hangzhou announced

Harpal Singh Bedi

The 19th Asian Games, will now be held in Hangzhou from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.The 19th Asian Games was originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from 10th to 25th of September 2022, however due to the COVID 19 global pandemic the Games were postponed by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on 6th of May 2022 and a “Task Force” was created by the EB to finalise the new dates for the Games.The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB. In a statement ther OCA thanked HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the Governments at all levels for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year. The OCA also appreciated the patience shown by the National Olympic Committees and International Federation/Asian Federations and other stakeholders.The OCA said it looks forward to celebrating the best Asian Games ever in Hangzhou in September 2023.HSB

